All tours in Mission Compound (Cemetery, Calvary Hill, Echo Valley, Underground River) are suspended. This is based on the online notice posted by a representative of the Social Concerns Committee and Vestry of the Church of Saint Mary the Virgin of Sagada. Suspension shall take effect on November 1st and 2nd.
For those who insist on bringing their own vehicles, here’s the latest update on possible parking areas in Bontoc and Sabangan.
November 1 is All Saints Day. It is a day in the Christian calendar observed with solemnity when relatives and families attend church service around 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Burning of ‘sa-eng’ (fatwood) and candles by the graves of the departed at the cemetery follows in the evening
Road status due to condition of bridges in Samoki, Bontoc and Tambingan, Sabangan. Where to park if you insist on bringing your car.
Sagada apples: want, or not? We’ve heard of fake Sagada oranges, but yeah, they’re also selling apples from China as Sagada apples.
A new bus line will ply the Manila-Sagada route via Banaue starting this April. Coda/KMS Lines, will have one bus starting from Manila going to Sagada at 8 in the evening and another from Sagada going to Manila at 2:30 in the afternoon.
A movie partially shot in Sagada – That Thing Called Tadhana – will be shown in theaters this February 2015. It is a romantic comedy about a broken-hearted tourist filmed to delight the Manila audience and would make them cry and get on the next bus to Sagada.
Elders and residents of Sagada are gathering on Facebook and in the ili to question the holding of the bonfire festival in Tangeb. Said activity did not secure a free and prior informed consent (FPIC) from the community.
Philippine fans are going crazy on Twitter and Instagram after a photo post indicated that Daniel Sharman is Sagada-bound.
